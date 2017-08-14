Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 14/08/2017 / 15:43 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics Manages Maxim's New Central Distribution Centre* Hong Kong, 14 August 2017 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics'; Stock Code 636.HK) has secured a long-term contract with Maxim's Caterers Ltd. ('Maxim's'), Hong Kong's leading food and beverage company. Kerry Logistics will provide integrated logistics services to Maxim's Group including cold chain solutions, supporting the caterer's more than 780 outlets in Hong Kong and key accounts, 365 days per year. This strategic cooperation signals the collaboration of two industry leaders in Hong Kong, and exists to serve the Hong Kong community with speedy and hygienic food supply. The new strategic cooperation will see Kerry Logistics managing Maxim's new Central Distribution Centre ('DC') with multi-temperature storage, accommodating Maxim's extensive product range. Kerry Logistics will also provide a wide range of value-added services and daily replenishment to Maxim's restaurant chains and key accounts. William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, "This is an exciting partnership for us. As Hong Kong's largest F&B caterer, Maxim's has highly demanding logistics needs and some of the most complex distribution channels in the industry. Kerry Logistics is committed to servicing Maxim's with dedicated resources, both software and hardware, as well as the Hong Kong community at large. The project will add another mega-scale domestic DC operation to our logistics business portfolio. We are looking forward to developing a long and successful partnership with Maxim's through delivering quality performance and reliable services." Michael Wu, Chairman and Managing Director of Maxim's Caterers Ltd., said, "Over the years the Kerry Logistics team has demonstrated its commitment and capabilities to deliver agile services to support our seasonal and project needs. The ten months in the preparation for our new DC have made us realise that our two companies share a similar culture of quality, dedication and innovation. We are delighted to work in close partnership with Kerry Logistics for enhanced efficiencies and expanded scale." Supported by Kerry Logistics' industry expertise and extensive distribution network, Maxim's diverse range of catering services will continue to fulfill Hong Kong people's needs. -End- *About Maxim's Caterers Ltd.* Founded in 1956, Maxim's Caterers Ltd. (a company incorporated in Hong Kong) is a leading food and beverage company comprised of Chinese, Asian and European restaurants, quick service restaurants, bakery shops, coffee shops, Japanese chain restaurants and institutional catering, while providing a range of festive products, including the award-winning HONG KONG MX MOONCAKES. It is also the licensee of renowned brands including Starbucks Coffee, Genki Sushi and Ippudo Ramen, and The Cheesecake Factory in various territories. Altogether, it has over 980 outlets in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand. To learn more about Maxim's, visit www.maxims.com.hk/en [1]. *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service locations in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 46 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2016-2017. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EHTQQGOPKF [2] Document title: KL Manages Maxim's New Central Distribution Centre-E_Final_(14 Aug 2017) 14/08/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f6cc146a70f0e64966b96ecb6f9bb585&application_id=601159&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=653c78e4a30d66e0b49acd21ae0eb19b&application_id=601159&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2017 03:44 ET (07:44 GMT)