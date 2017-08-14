JSC Latvijas Gaze is organizing a webinar scheduled on August 14, 2017 at 15:00 (EEST). Please note that attendees have to register for the webinar in advance - detailed information on the registration process is available below.



The webinar will be hosted by the Member of the Management Board Zane Kotane.



During the webinar information on JSC Latvijas Gaze recent activities and upcoming second stage of the reorganization process will be provided. During the second stage, the unbundling of the distribution system will take place, resulting in a foundation of JSC Gaso. The webinar will be held in English. In case you prefer Latvian language, you can join webinar at 13:00 (EEST) that will be held in Latvian.



Registration process To follow the webinar, you will need a computer with an internet connection and headphones. To join the webinar, you need to register in advance via http://ej.uz/webinar_LG.



You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.



What is a corporate webinar? A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which a company's representative provides information about the company, its activities and future plans. A webinar provides an opportunity to receive information directly from the company while being located anywhere, as well as to receive answers to questions of interest to you. For more information on webinar service please visit: www.nasdaqbaltic.com/en/products-services/webinars-3/.



Vinsents Makaris Head of Investor Relations Phone: + (371) 67 369 144 E-mail: IR@lg.lv