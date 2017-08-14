sprite-preloader
SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 9 August 2017 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 77.91 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 200,607 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 2,820 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows: 

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik 77 378
Rolf Jarle Brøske
Tomm Bøyesen
Katharina Erlandsen
Kjell Fordal		 77
77
77
77		 5,160
4,849
378
244,800
Erik Gunnes
Finn Haugan		 77
77		 390
200,376
Vegard Helland 77 33,690
Kjersti Hønstad 77 3,456
Oddny Lysberg
Nelly Maske
Ola Neråsen
Endre Jo Reite
Berit Rustad		 77
77
77
77
77		 794
20,160
37,617
7,008
2,463
Svein Tore Samdal 77 22,996
Tove Westrum Sørensen 20 3,012
Roger Teimansen

  		77

  		623

 

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 14 August 2017
                                                                                                    
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)