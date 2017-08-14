SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 9 August 2017 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 77.91 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 200,607 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 2,820 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 77 378 Rolf Jarle Brøske

Tomm Bøyesen

Katharina Erlandsen

Kjell Fordal 77

77

77

77 5,160

4,849

378

244,800 Erik Gunnes

Finn Haugan 77

77 390

200,376 Vegard Helland 77 33,690 Kjersti Hønstad 77 3,456 Oddny Lysberg

Nelly Maske

Ola Neråsen

Endre Jo Reite

Berit Rustad 77

77

77

77

77 794

20,160

37,617

7,008

2,463 Svein Tore Samdal 77 22,996 Tove Westrum Sørensen 20 3,012 Roger Teimansen



77



623





*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 14 August 2017



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

