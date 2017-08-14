Ratos: Ratos AB: Telephone conference 17 August in connection with Interim report

P R E S S R E L E A S E 14 August 2017

The Interim report January-June 2017 will be released on Thursday, 17 August around 08.00 CET.

At 10.00 CET a telephone conference will be held, participant connection: UK: +44 20 3008 9801, SE: +46 8 566 426 92, US: +1 855 753 2235. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.ratos.se (http://www.ratos.se) where presentation material will also be available as soon as the report is released.

The telephone conference will be recorded and available at www.ratos.se.

For further information:

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR & Press, +46 8 700 17 98





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-June 2017 17 August 2017

Interim report January-September 2017 14 November 2017





Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 16 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industry and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 14,000 employees.

Press release (http://hugin.info/1180/R/2127013/812190.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ratos via Globenewswire

