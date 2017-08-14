

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the U.S. dollar advanced against its key counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The greenback climbed to 4-day highs of 109.78 against the yen and 0.9661 against the franc, from its early lows of 109.03 and 0.9615, respectively.



The greenback reversed from its early lows of 1.3022 against the pound and 1.1838 against the euro, rising to 1.2990 and 1.1795, respectively.



The greenback is likely to find resistance around 111.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the franc, 1.15 against the euro and 1.27 against the pound.



