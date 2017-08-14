BEAVERTON, OR--(Marketwired - August 14, 2017) -

News highlights:

The HomeGrid Forum Board has elected Dr Leonard "Len" Dauphinee as its new President with immediate effect

As Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of the Broadband Group at MaxLinear, Len is responsible for the technology roadmap of its Broadband business

This is an exciting time for Len to take on leadership of the Forum as it continues to make inroads into the service provider and retail markets.

HomeGrid Forum has announced that Dr. Leonard "Len" Dauphinee has taken over from Donna Yasay as the Forum's President. With a strong background in systems engineering, having worked in both hardware and software development, Len is poised to lead HomeGrid Forum on a path towards even greater recognition of G.hn as the global home networking technology of choice.

As Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of the Broadband Group at MaxLinear, a promoter member of the Forum, Len is responsible for the technology roadmap of its Broadband business. In his CTO role, he owns the corporate strategy.

"G.hn has gained momentum within the service provider and retail markets over the last few years. It has proven its capabilities as the in-home networking technology of choice, but we still have work to do," said Dr. Dauphinee. "A few years ago, we were talking about G.hn being the 4K TV enabler; now the industry has moved forward to explore the potential of 8K, and HomeGrid Forum is meeting this new challenge. We're witnessing a rise in the use of wired backbones for wireless Access Points and home-mesh networking, and an increased demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity inside the home. I strongly believe the true potential of G.hn resides in enabling a complete range of connectivity options, and that G.hn will change the face of home-networking for generations to come."

With 60+ issued or filed U.S. patents that list him as an inventor, Len brings a unique understanding of the innovative hardware and software required to take home-networking to the next level. There will be a high level of synergy between his role as President of the HomeGrid Forum and his role at MaxLinear, as both entities work to bring ubiquitous, high-performance, and secure connectivity to the service provider and retail markets. Prior to joining MaxLinear, Len worked at Broadcom and led broadband RF IC design for MoCA, satellite TV, cable modem, cable STB, terrestrial TV, and microwave backhaul products.

The Board of Directors unanimously elected Len as HomeGrid Forum's new President. His engineering skills and talent in adopting forward-looking strategies will help to strengthen the position of G.hn as the home networking technology of choice. This will be crucial as HomeGrid Forum continues to make its mark on the global market in the coming years.

For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit the website: http://www.homegridforum.org/index.php.

About HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the world's best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. Over 70 members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology -- over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber -- while continuing to support HomePNA deployments and their transition to G.hn. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program. For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit our website at www.homegridforum.org.

Follow us on @homegrid_forum

For more information please contact:

Sian Borrill

+44 (0) 1636 704 888

pr@homegridforum.org