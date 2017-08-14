The Mark Hotel Ranked # 1, The World's Best City Hotel

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Mark Hotel,located in one of Manhattan's most coveted and discreet locations a stone's throw from Central Parkand the Metropolitan Museum of Art, received the top rating inBilanz, Switzerland's leading business magazine,which gave the property its much anticipated and coveted #1 rating inThe World's 100 Best City HotelsAward.

"Our new winner is a beautiful, relaxed refuge on the Upper East Side" saysBilanz, "The Mark in New York sets thestandard worldwide in terms of service; when checking out the receptionist asks, 'what can we do better for your next stay?'"

The Mark is an international leader in hospitality that has become the hotel of choice for a savvy clientele of global power players since it re-opened almost a decade ago after a bold renovation by Frenchinterior designerJacques Grange;it was Mr. Grange's very first commercial project in the United States.

Bilanz's rating follows a long list of awards and accolades The Mark has received over theyearssince its re-imaginationby Grange,including Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List and Gold List for several years in a row, Condé Nast Traveler's Reader'sChoice Awards in 2014 & 2016,U.S. News & World ReportBest Hotels list in 2014, 2015 & 2017, as well asTravel & Leisure'sGold List, to name a few.

"The Mark is elegance devoid of any pretension and luxury without ostentation"Le Point

"The Mark is a high point noted in a city known for stunning hotels. Higher praise we cannot really imagine"Esquire

"The Mark seems to know just how to sum things up perfectly. Maybe it's the in-room dining manned by Jean-Georges,or perhaps it's the stunning Jacques Grange-designed rooms and suites...either way, this magical Upper East Side gemis a Central Park-centric destination for the books"Time

"If you are looking for Upper East Side Chic you would be hard pressed to find a hotel more elegant than The Mark.Everything is so reassuringly confident about The Mark, including the bend-over-backwards service"Harper's Bazaar UK

The Mark Hotel guests have access to a unique range of amenitiesthat include a 24/7 check-in, 24/7 room service byMichelin Three-Star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, a Frédéric Fekkai salon, a John Lobb shoe-shine, the opportunity to shop 24/7 at Bergdorf Goodman as well as The Mark Bikes & The Mark Pedicabs.In spring 2017, The Mark introduced The Mark Sailboat, a 70-footHerreshoff S-Boatand one of the lastof the iconic brand'soriginal sailboats built in 1929 that guestscancharter for a three-hour journeyin the New York Harbor.

The Mark truly stands alone as New York's most boldly lavish hotel.

Exclusive imagery of The Mark can be foundat this link

