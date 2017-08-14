To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 Telefax +45 4514 9622 14 August 2017







Company Announcement No 62/2017 - 14 August 2017



Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S



Pursuant to § 27a (1) of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 11 August 2017. Please find the data in the attached file.



The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Klaus Kristiansen, Executive Vice President, Asset



Liability Management, phone +45 4513 2026.



