The University of Helsinki has decided to acquire QPR Business Operating System (QPR BOS) to support its strategy implementation. The University and its faculties will design their strategy-aligned implementation plans with the help of the system. The working name of the new strategic planning system is SUUNTA, and the system is based on QPR's comprehensive QPR Business Operating System Suite. Especially QPR Metrics will be made use of in the early stages, as well as advanced user interfaces. The decision to acquire the system is based on a public tender.



"Through the SUUNTA system the university management and faculties aim to ensure that their chosen strategy can be executed. We chose QPR because of their strong expertise in every area of the solution. Out-of-the-box strategy map solution area is especially useful in enabling an easy way to communicate strategy, choose appropriate actions, follow up on the execution of those actions, and manage risks. QPR has strong evidence of being able to implement information systems for strategy execution for large organizations worldwide," says Janne Sariola, Head of Planning at the University of Helsinki.



The implementation will include content description, requirement specification based functionality refinement and realization using agile methods, integration with other IT systems, testing, and training of the administrative staff.



The system includes, among others, the following functionalities: Strategy map, action plans, monitoring of the execution of the plans, risk management, resource planning and monitoring, as well as integrations.



About University of Helsinki



The University of Helsinki is the oldest and largest institution of academic education in Finland, an international scientific community of 40,000 students and researchers. In international university rankings, the University of Helsinki typically ranks among the top 100. The University of Helsinki seeks solutions for global challenges and creates new ways of thinking for the best of humanity. Through the power of science, the University has contributed to society, education and welfare since 1640.



About QPR Software Plc



QPR Software provides solutions for strategy execution, performance and process management, process mining and enterprise architecture in over 50 countries. QPR Software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.



With 25 years of experience, 2 000 customers and over a million licenses sold, QPR's products are highly regarded by industry analysts and customers alike.



Dare to Improve. www.qpr.com



For additional information, please contact:



Miika Nurminen, SVP, Consulting and Advisory Services +358 40 503 1982 miika.nurminen(at)qpr.com



