

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Monday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production data for June. Economists forecast output to fall 0.4 percent on month in June, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro dropped against the greenback and the franc, it held steady against the yen. Against the pound, the euro recovered.



The euro was worth 1.1799 against the greenback, 129.53 against the yen, 1.1403 against the franc and 0.9091 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



