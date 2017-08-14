More traffic and improved results for the first half year 2017



Copenhagen, 2017-08-14 11:13 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More traffic and improved results for the first half year 2017



Traffic on the Øresund Bridge increased in the first half year 2017. Combined with continued sensible cost management and efficiency measures, this has delivered improved results before interest. Øresundsbro Konsortiet's result before value adjustment amounts to DKK 466 million, which is an improvement of DKK 25 million.



Traffic on the Øresund Bridge has risen steadily in recent years and continued to do so in the first half year of 2017. Overall, motorway traffic increased by 3.5%, corresponding to 659 vehicles per day, compared to the same period last year.



The most significant rise, almost 6%, is in leisure traffic and the BroPas, which corresponds to around 300 vehicles per day.



"We're pleased to see that leisure traffic is continuing to grow, which proves that our efforts to attract more people across the Øresund waterway are succeeding. The competition for people's leisure time is tough so we're proud to have made progress in this area," says Caroline Ullman-Hammer, CEO, Øresundsbro Konsortiet.



Commuter traffic increased by 1.4% over the period, which corresponds to 86 journeys per day.



Øresundsbro Konsortiet is also seeing good results within freight traffic, which increased by 4.3% (corresponding to 54 lorries per day) compared to the same period last year.



Efforts to digitise customer service and a new system at the toll station, which will, during next year, enable the use of new payment solutions such as number plate recognition, were also among the Consortium's initiatives during the period under review.



"We're constantly striving to improve our customers' experience. It should be easy and convenient to cross the bridge," says Caroline Ullman-Hammer.



Operating expenses fell slightly compared to the same period last year. Operating profit amounted to DKK 638 million, which is an improvement of DKK 40 million.



Interest-bearing net debt decreased by DKK 634 million to DKK 12.8 billion in the first half of the year, which, all other factors being equal, impacts the financial result in a positive direction. However, inflation was higher in the first half of 2017 compared to the first half of 2016, which has reduced the financial result because approx. 45% of the Consortium's net debt is inflation-indexed. Overall, interest expenses increased by DKK 15 million to DKK 172 million.



Øresundsbro Konsortiet's result before value adjustment amounts to DKK 466 million, which is an improvement of DKK 25 million.



Main items for the period (DKK million



Jan - June Jan - June Developmen 2017 2016 t -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue, road 644 619 25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue, railway 251 248 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other income 11 12 -1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total revenue 906 879 27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating expenses -129 -134 5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other operating expenses -1 -4 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation -138 -143 5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit 638 598 40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial income and expenses -172 -157 -15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before value adjustments 466 441 25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Value adjustment, fair value effect, 377 -506 net* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Value adjustment, exchange rate 9 85 effect, net* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period 852 20 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



* The value adjustment is an accounting principle whereby financial assets and liabilities are determined at their market value on an ongoing basis. The value adjustment is disclosed under Financial income and expenses. The value adjustment has no effect on the company's ability to repay its debt.



Traffic trends for the period January-June



Traffic per Traffic per Traffic Market Market day 2017 day 2016 development share share 2017** 2016** BroPas 5,861 5,544 5.7% Leisure BroPas 6,162 6,076 1.4% Commuter BroPas 3,184 3,043 4.6% Business Cash 2,983 2,915 2.4% Passenger 18,190 17,577 3.5% 86% 84.2% cars, total * Lorries 1,325 1,271 4.3% 52.1% 52.9% Coaches 130 136 -4.9% 74.6% 71.3% Total 19,644 18,985 3.5% 82% 80.7%



* The category also includes passenger cars with a trailer as well as vans and motorcycles. ** applies to the period January-March.





Caroline Ullman-Hammer Chief Executive Officer Phone 45 3341 6000