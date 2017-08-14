Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-08-14 11:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on August 14, 2017:



ISIN code LT0000630048 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB0N020C -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB0N020C -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2017-08-17 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2020-03-29 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,0 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,010 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,023 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,025 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 53 413 700 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 200 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 25 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 24 984 852,74 --------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.





Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.