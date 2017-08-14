

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grey Group, part of Advertising giant WPP Group Plc. (WPP.L, WPPGY), Monday said it has acquired a majority stake in hug digital, a Middle East-based regional digital marketing agency. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Nirvik Singh, Chairman and CEO of Grey Group Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said, 'Grey Group's acquisition of hug digital enhances our leadership position in the MENA creative and digital space. It underscores Grey's commitment to expand our offering and deliver quality, value-added services to our clients.'



hug digital, based in Dubai, provides digital campaigns, social media, content, influencer and activation marketing, web and mobile app development, media planning and buying as well as digital research, analysis and social listening. hug digital employs around 145 full-time staff.



As Chairman and CEO respectively, Oussama Jamal and Tim Baker will continue to head the hug digital operations whilst working closely with Nirvik Singh to set the overall strategic digital growth plan for the region.



