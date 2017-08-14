

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation moderated in July after remaining stable in the prior month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 0.7 percent increase in June. The measure has been rising since April 2016.



Transport costs grew 1.4 percent annually in July and utility costs went up by 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent from June, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP climbed 0.6 percent yearly in July, while it decreased 0.4 percent from the preceding month.



