Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2017) - PreveCeutical™ Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") announces the Company has acquired four new key instruments to assist in expediting PreveCeutical's current pipeline of innovative Research and Development Programs (R&D). PreveCeutical anticipates delivery and commissioning of all four systems in the next four to six weeks.

R&D Programs

Dual Gene Therapy

This program paves the way for preclinical evaluation of proprietary chemistry toward the gene target implicated in both diabetes and obesity, thereby reducing capacity to store fat, reversing obesity, fatty liver disease, and possibly curing the disease rather than just managing it.

Sol-gel Delivery Platform

Developing what we believe will be the first FDA approved, CBD-based nose-to-brain delivery system that will provide relief across a range of indications from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders. Sol-Gels are taken via nasal administration and rapidly gel upon contact with mucosal tissue, which paves the way for direct nose-to-brain delivery.

Venom Re-engineering (Peptide Research Program)

The Company will screen peptides isolated from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom across some of the most aggressive diseases where there exists unmet clinical need, such as cancer. There are numerous research papers in the public domain which show the anecdotal findings and efficacy of venom peptides taken through the proven route of administration on cancerous cells/tumours.

Engineering Peptide Therapeutics for Non-Addictive Pain Killers

PreveCeutical and partner UniQuest Pty Ltd have signed a letter of intent proposing to expand the use of their disulfide linker technology to develop non-addictive analgesics for moderate to-severe pain.

Instrumentation

1) Shimadzu Nexera-i High Performance Liquid Chromatography Systems

The Nexera-i is an advanced completely integrated UHPLC system designed for innovative, intuitive, and intelligent operation. With its high-speed and high-capacity autosampler it is ideal for busy labs running multiple projects, where processing of large sample numbers are required each day.

2) Shimadzu PPSQ Protein Sequencer

The PPSQ-53A Protein Sequencer uses automated Edman degradation chemistry to deliver conclusive N-terminal sequencing from isolated peptides/proteins. Automated Edman degradation chemistry is a robust solution delivering unambiguous sequence data that is much less complex than that derived from mass spectrometry alone.

3) Biotage Isolera Dalton 2000 Flash Chromatography system

This second-generation system is the most advanced mass-directed flash purification system in the World. PreveCeutical have the pleasure in announcing it will take ownership of the very first unit supplied globally, which will let us perform purification and analysis simultaneously, giving unprecedented power and speed in isolating (un)known compounds.