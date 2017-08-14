

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in four months in June, Eurostat reported Monday.



Industrial production decreased 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a revised 1.2 percent rise in May. This was the first decrease since February, when output slid 0.2 percent.



Economists had forecast output to fall 0.5 percent in June.



The monthly fall was largely driven by a 1.9 percent decrease in capital goods and 1.2 percent fall in durable consumer goods. Output of intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods fell 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Energy production was the only component to log a monthly growth, which gained 1.8 percent.



Year-on-year, industrial production growth eased more-than-expected to 2.6 percent in June from 3.9 percent in May. The expected growth rate was 2.8 percent.



