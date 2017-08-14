Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market Worth $41.22 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global plastic contract manufacturing marketis expected to reach USD 41.22 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Consumer goods & appliances and medical are the major applications of plastic contract manufacturing worldwide. As per the World Health Organization, the global healthcare expenditure is expected to rise from USD 7,200.00 billion in 2013 to over USD 9,300.0 billion in 2018.

The rise is expected to be fueled by the global economic recovery leading to an increase in the healthcare spending. In addition, the growing need for better healthcare services for the aging population, infrastructure improvements, and technological advancements are expected to drive growth of medical devices market, thereby leading to an increase in the demand for plastic contract manufacturing.

Contract manufacturing provides three major benefits for any business which includes knowledge base, offloading of work, and cost saving. Plastic contract manufacturers work along with the customer to determine the raw material, time requirement, design specifications, and certification requirement. Manufacturers offer customization and develop products as per specific size, design, and quantity requirements. Outsourcing a certain part of the production process leads to reduced cost for end-users.

Plastic Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis By Product (Polypropylene, ABS, Polyethylene, Polystyrene), By Application (Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

Further key findings from the report suggest:

ABS segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025 on account of its properties including chemical resistance, impact resistance, strength, and chemical inertness

Polyethylene accounted for a share of 17.7% in 2017 and is expected to witness considerable growth on account of high utilization in toys, milk bottles, shampoo bottles, pipes, houseware, containers, and medical device and equipment packaging

Medical segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of growing demand for medical implants, components, trays, containers, and monitoring devices

Aerospace & defense segment is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the coming years on account of stringent regulatory standards and utilization of high cost polymers for manufacturing of aerospace & defense components

High aircraft and medical device manufacturing in North America and Europe is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the next eight years

and is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the next eight years Expansion and acquisition & mergers are the key strategies adopted by the companies in the market. In January 2017 , GW Plastics expanded its San Antonio, Texas facility in order to cater to the growing medical device and automotive safety business in southwestern U.S.The facility is spread across 51,000 square feet for advanced manufacturing and external warehouse.

Grand View Research has segmented the global plastic contract manufacturing market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Plastic Contract Manufacturing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Polypropylene ABS Polyethylene Polystyrene Others

Plastic Contract Manufacturing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Medical Aerospace & defense Automotive Consumer Goods and appliances Others

Plastic Contract Manufacturing Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



