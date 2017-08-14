Vaccines Market Worth 49.27 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Vaccine Marketby Technology (Live, Conjugate, Toxoid, Recombinant), Disease (Influenza, DTaP, HPV, Hepatitis, Rotavirus, TT, Polio, MMR, Varicella, Dengue, TB, Rabies), Route (IM, SC, ID, Oral), End User (Pediatric, Adult) & Type - Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 49.27 Billion by 2022 from USD 34.30 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Browse 92 Market Data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 204 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Vaccine Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/vaccine-technologies-market-1155.html

Conjugate vaccines to dominate the market in 2017

Based on technology, the Vaccines Market is segmented into conjugate vaccines, inactivated and subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and toxoid vaccines. In 2017, the conjugate segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Vaccines Market. The growth in this market is mainly driven by increasing investments by the government of developing countriesand rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

Based on disease indication, the pneumococcal segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By disease indication, the Vaccines Market is segmented into pneumococcal disease, influenza, DTP, hepatitis, human papillomavirus (HPV), rotavirus, meningococcal disease, MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), varicella, polio, dengue, and other disease indications. The pneumococcal segment is expected to register the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing government investments in pneumococcal vaccination programs and high prevalence of pneumococcal disease.

North America to dominate the Vaccines Market

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as increasing investments by government organizations and companies to promote immunization as well as develop new vaccines. In 2017, Europe is expected to hold the second largest share of this market. Factors such as availability of funding and venture capital investments for the development of new vaccines and increasing government initiatives are expected to drive market growth in this region.

The Vaccines Market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the Vaccines Market are GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi Pasteur SA (France), CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), MedImmune, LLC (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Serum Institute of India (India), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan), and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan).

