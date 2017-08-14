

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Moly, Inc. (GMO, GMO.TO) reported a net loss for the three months ending June 30, 2017 of $1.95 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $1.91 million or $0.02 per share, prior year. During the second quarter, Corporate and Liberty Project costs were $1.7 million, 4% higher than the year ago quarter as a result of $0.3 million in due diligence costs evaluating base metal acquisition opportunities with AMER.



Bruce Hansen, CEO, said, 'We are well funded to continue to pursue value-accretive joint business development opportunities in the under-valued base metal sector with our strategic partner AMER. Our Mt. Hope Project will advance when the molybdenum market improves with AMER helping to procure and guarantee a Bank Loan of approximately $700.0 million from a major Chinese bank or banks.'



Over the full year 2017, the company expects to maintain the quarterly cash burn rate of $1.5 million per quarter, excluding further due diligence costs.



