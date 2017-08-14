In the period 7 August 2017 to 11 August 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 4.2 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 120.7 million were bought back, equivalent to 40.2% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 32:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 7 August 2017 4,878 63.00 307,314 8 August 2017 12,195 62.81 765,968 9 August 2017 12,195 62.00 756,090 10 August 2017 14,634 61.83 904,820 11 August 2017 24,390 59.40 1,448,766 Accumulated during the period 68,292 61.25 4,182,958 Accumulated under the share 2,076,806 58.11 120,692,754 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 4,691,215 own shares, equivalent to 2.8% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.



Detailed transaction data



07 August 2017 08 August 2017 09 August 2017 10 August 2017 11 August 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 4.878 63,00 12.195 62,81 12.195 62,00 14.634 61,83 24.390 59,40 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 4.878 63,00 12.195 62,81 12.195 62,00 14.634 61,83 24.390 59,40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



07 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 4.878 63,00 ---------------------------------------------- 843 63,00 XCSE 20170807 16:46:08.264000 157 63,00 XCSE 20170807 16:46:08.264000 500 63,00 XCSE 20170807 16:46:20.827000 500 63,00 XCSE 20170807 16:46:29.441000 2.878 63,00 XCSE 20170807 17:21:23.538213



08 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 62,81 ---------------------------------------------- 900 62,50 XCSE 20170808 10:48:50.277647 500 63,00 XCSE 20170808 15:05:16.144000 600 63,00 XCSE 20170808 15:05:40.979000 300 63,00 XCSE 20170808 15:28:55.828000 700 63,00 XCSE 20170808 15:28:55.828000 1.000 63,00 XCSE 20170808 16:32:45.903000 340 62,50 XCSE 20170808 16:37:50.214000 660 62,50 XCSE 20170808 16:37:56.517000 7.195 62,81 XCSE 20170808 16:47:41.487652



09 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 62,00 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 62,00 XCSE 20170809 10:14:26.600986 1.000 62,00 XCSE 20170809 16:38:23.340000 399 62,00 XCSE 20170809 16:38:23.340000 1.399 62,00 XCSE 20170809 16:38:36.677000 1.101 62,00 XCSE 20170809 16:38:36.677000 101 62,00 XCSE 20170809 16:38:42.863000 7.195 62,00 XCSE 20170809 16:43:24.847478



10 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 61,83 ---------------------------------------------- 1.560 62,00 XCSE 20170810 14:47:07.205000 440 62,00 XCSE 20170810 15:18:36.786000 1.000 62,00 XCSE 20170810 15:18:36.786000 282 62,00 XCSE 20170810 15:18:36.786000 188 62,00 XCSE 20170810 15:18:36.786000 440 62,00 XCSE 20170810 15:18:36.794000 90 62,00 XCSE 20170810 15:18:40.924000 1.000 61,50 XCSE 20170810 15:19:04.575000 1.000 61,50 XCSE 20170810 16:22:58.971000 8.634 61,83 XCSE 20170810 17:03:24.450102



11 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.390 59,40 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 60,00 XCSE 20170811 9:22:10.417000 1.000 60,50 XCSE 20170811 11:04:53.501000 1.000 60,00 XCSE 20170811 11:05:36.148000 1.000 59,50 XCSE 20170811 11:06:48.490000 1.000 59,00 XCSE 20170811 11:13:03.941000 5.000 59,00 XCSE 20170811 11:45:51.585000 14.390 59,40 XCSE 20170811 15:53:07.218325



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641148