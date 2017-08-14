Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (REG S) - CB Announcement

Company code: 2888

Subject: SKFH announces the pricing of the fourth issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond

Date of events: 2017/08/14

1. Date of occurrence of the event: 2017/08/14

2. Company name: Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

3. Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): Head office

7. Cause of occurrence: The pricing is set in accordance with the Company's Procedures for Issuance and Conversion of the Fourth Issue of Domestic Unsecured Convertible Corporate Bond.

(1)The issuance of the Company's fourth issue of domestic unsecured convertible corporate bond was filed and became effective by the Financial Supervisory Commission per document Jin-guan-jheng-fa-zih No.1060017794 dated on May 26, 2017.

(2)The record date of conversion price setting is August 14, 2017. The conversion price of the convertible corporate bond is set at NT$9.35 per share, based on the average closing price for the one business day prior to the record date (not included) at NT$8.50 and a conversion premium ratio of 110.00%.

9. Any other matters that need to be specified: None