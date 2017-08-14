

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound retreated from its early highs and slipped against its most major opponents in early European deals on Monday.



The pound edged down to 142.26 against the yen, off its early 4-day high of 142.74.



The pound reversed from its early highs of 1.3022 versus the dollar and 0.9077 against the euro, dropping to 1.2972 and 0.9098, respectively.



If the pound extends decline, it may find support around 140.00 against the yen, 1.27 against the greenback and 0.92 against the euro.



