

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's household consumption expanded in June largely driven by auto sales, Statistics Sweden said Monday.



Household spending grew 2.4 percent year-on-year in June. On a monthly basis household consumption remained flat.



Transport and retail sales and service of motor vehicles segment showed an annual growth of 2.8 percent. Sales of furniture and furnishing advanced 6.7 percent and that of housing, electricity and gas gained 2 percent.



In the second quarter, consumption climbed 2.8 percent from corresponding period of previous year. On a quarterly basis, consumption increased by 1 percent.



