

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares rebounded from sharp losses seen last week as tensions on the Korean peninsula eased slightly after days of verbal sparing between the United States and North Korea.



Investors, meanwhile, shrugged off Eurostat data which showed that Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in four months in June.



Output decreased 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a revised 1.2 percent rise in May. This was the first decrease since February, when output slid 0.2 percent. Economists had forecast output to fall 0.5 percent.



The benchmark DAX was up 130 points or 1.10 percent at 12,145 in late opening deals after finishing marginally lower on Friday.



Banks led the surge, with Commerbank rallying 3.1 percent and Deutsche Bank climbing 2.3 percent. Automakers were also broader higher.



RWE AG shares advanced 1.5 percent as the utility confirmed its forecast for 2017 in the upper end of the range after good performance in the first six months.



Engineering group Bilfinger rose 1.4 percent after its Q2 net loss narrowed from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX