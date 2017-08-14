The Japanese CIS module maker said it is now focusing on the domestic market, as its overseas business is facing tough competition.

The Japanese oil company Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. has reported that its subsidiary specializing in the CIS thin-film solar module production, Solar Frontier K.K., registered a stable demand for its residential and non-residential business during the first half of fiscal year 2017, which ended on Jun. 30, 2017.

The company stressed that, although global demand for solar modules has increased, it is now focusing on the Japanese market, as its overseas business is facing a slump in panel prices and severe ...

