CÃŽROC Celebrates Global Launch of CÃŽROC French Vanilla

AMSTERDAM, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CÃŽROC ultra-premium vodka is today celebrating the arrival of its newest luxury addition to the global collection of CÃŽROC flavours: CÃŽROC French Vanilla.



(Photo:http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544263/CIROC_French_Vanilla.jpg)





(Photo:http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544265/CIROC_Star_Martini.jpg)



The new variant pairs the rich and creamy taste of French vanilla with the impeccably smooth texture of CÃŽROC, to create the perfect foundation for a celebratory cocktail occasion.

CÃŽROC Global Brand Director Natalie Wills said, "We're always seeking to bring new, fun and luxurious celebratory experiences to our consumers. CÃŽROC French Vanilla is going to do just that - its intensely indulgent and versatile flavour profile lends itself incredibly well to the hottest trending cocktails, perfect for celebrating."

The all-year celebration flavour is being launched with a hero CÃŽROC-Star Martini serve, tapping into the ever-growing popularity of the Porn Star Martini.

Wills continued, "The Porn Star Martini is hot, climbing fast on the ladder of the top trending cocktails and we're seeing it being asked for more and more across our markets. Its combination of smooth vanilla vodka mixed with an array of vibrantly tangy ingredients, topped off with a dash of champagne, makes it the ultimate celebration cocktail.

"CÃŽROC French Vanilla offers an intensely luxurious route to creating the ultimate Porn Star Martini, which is why our new hero serve for French Vanilla is the CÃŽROC-Star Martini."

CÃŽROC French Vanilla and the CÃŽROC-Star Martini will be rolled-out in the on and off trade across global markets - including the US, the UK and Global Travel - from October 2017.

The launch of French Vanilla is the latest news from the CÃŽROC ONARRIVAL campaign, putting CÃŽROC at the heart of celebratory 'arrival' moments within fashion and popular culture.

The brand recently strengthened its position in the super deluxe vodka category, with a 5ppts share gain globally (IWSR, 2016).

Wills concluded: "CÃŽROC French Vanilla taps into the developing consumer interest in luxury and meets the growing consumer demand for ultra-premium flavoured vodka, while capitalising on the growing popularity and dynamism of CÃŽROC."

CÃŽROC French Vanilla has a RRSP of £38.67 / $33.99 for 70cl and has an ABV of 37.5%.

CIROCFRENCHVANILLA ONARRIVAL

CÃŽROC-STAR MARTINI

35ml CÃŽROC French Vanilla

15ml Passionfruit Syrup

10ml Rhubarb Aperitif

25ml White Peach Puree

5ml Lemon Juice

50ml Champagne (on the side)

Martini glass/ straight up / shake and fine strain

Garnished with half a passionfruit floated in the drink.

All ingredients except for the champagne are added to a Boston tin with ice, shaken and fine strained into a large martini glass. The champagne is then poured into a shot glass which is served alongside.