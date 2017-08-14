

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German grocery chain Aldi Inc said it has partnered with Instacart Inc to deliver groceries in three U.S. cities, as competition in the delivery service industry is getting intense.



The company will launch a pilot starting August 31 in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas, and reportedly plans to expand to more cities in the future.



Under the partnership with Instacart, a same-day grocery delivery service, shoppers will get to order goods from Aldi stores using Instacart's website and app. Instacart, which charges a delivery fee, picks up orders from the store and delivers them to a customer's home in as little as one hour.



Aldi, with currently has some 1,600 U.S. stores, joins other U.S. retailers who have tied up with Instacart for the service including Target Corp., Whole Foods Market Inc and Costco Wholesale.



Aldi's Vice President of Corporate Buying Scott Patton reportedly said the retailer's partnership with Instacart is a way to test online grocery demand. 'Grocery shopping online is a relatively small part of the business but it is continuing to grow,' Patton said.



Amid the growing grocery business, Aldi in June said it would invest $3.4 billion in order to expand U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022 from its more than 1,600 stores at present.



German rival Lidl has started opening stores in the country, while online retailer Amazon.com in June said it will acquire grocery chain Whole Foods.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX