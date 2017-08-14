

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose sharply on Monday as Danone shares climbed on speculation over possible sale and tensions on the Korean peninsula eased slightly after days of verbal sparing between the United States and North Korea.



Investors, meanwhile, shrugged off Eurostat data which showed that Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in four months in June.



Output decreased 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a revised 1.2 percent rise in May. This was the first decrease since February, when output slid 0.2 percent. Economists had forecast output to fall 0.5 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 46 points or 0.92 percent at 5,107 in late opening deals after falling as much as 1.1 percent on Friday.



Banks led the surge, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising 1-2 percent.



Danone shares rallied 1.5 percent after the New York Post newspaper said in a report over the weekend that the firm could be a takeover target.



Airbus rose 0.8 percent on reports that Iran is in talks to buy 48 helicopters for civilian use from the European planemaker.



