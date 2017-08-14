

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in July, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 1.9 percent climb in June. The measure been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.5 percent annually in July and utility costs went up by 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.7 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent from June, when it declined by 0.5 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP climbed 0.6 percent yearly and by 0.5 percent monthly in July.



