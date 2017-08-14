Global Video Game Streaming Services Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Growth of the HDR Technology

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global video game streaming services market to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global video game streaming services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the subscription and advertisement services of the video game streaming services market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing growth of the HDR technology. HDR is a technology for displaying a wider range of color tones with more emphasis on details. HDR is supported only by 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) videos. Studios such as Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, and Lionsgate are planning to support the expanded Dolby Vision imaging technology on their disc releases. Videos with Dolby Vision are expected to produce more details and a wider color gamut than the present 4K UHD videos. Streaming sites such as Netflix provide videos with the Dolby Vision imaging technology.

The global video game streaming services market is a growing market, and there is an increase in the number of video game streaming service providers in the world. Major players in this field include Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Mixer. Video game streaming requires the following hardware set up for its smooth functioning.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growth of video game streaming software for mobile devices. Many vendors have started providing video game streaming software for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The increasing processing power of mobile devices is one of the most important reasons for this initiative.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Growing competition in the market. The competition among the video game streaming service providers in this market is quite intense. The intensity of the competition is more in developing countries than the developed countries as the market in these countries is highly fragmented with the presence of both global and local players.



Key Vendors

Alphabet

Amazon

Microsoft

Other Prominent Vendors

Cavetube

Dailymotion

DeNA

Dingit.tv

DWANGO

Facebook

IBM

Infiniscene

Mobcrush

Panda TV

Smashcast

Valve

VaughnSoft

