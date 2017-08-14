

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated in July, after easing slightly in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 1.0 percent increase in June. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.2 percent annually in July and transport costs climbed by 3.0 percent. At the same time, utility costs dropped 1.1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in June, following a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.



Core inflation accelerated to 2.1 percent in July from 1.7 percent in the preceding month. Monthly, core consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent after remaining flat in the preceding month.



