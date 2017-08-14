

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rebounded from three-month low hit last week as London copper and aluminum prices held near recent two-year highs on a weaker dollar following Friday's weak U.S. inflation data.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 38 points or 0.51 percent at 7,347 in late opening deals after falling as much as 1.1 percent on Friday.



Lender Standard Chartered rallied 2.5 percent and Lloyds Banking rose over 1 percent as tensions on the Korean peninsula eased slightly after days of verbal sparing between the United States and North Korea.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed 1-2 percent.



Tour operator TUI jumped as much as 5 percent in the wake of an upgrade from Credit Suisse.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX