FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 --The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SMDM) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

First Quarter Highlights:

Net sales of $3.9 million for the June 30, 2017 quarter.

Gross margin improved by 3.9% from 23.5% to 27.4%.

Net loss increased by $0.09 million from $0.44 million to $0.53 million.

Earnings per share held steady at a loss of $0.01 cent per share compared to the same period last year.

Related party debt paid down by $2.6 million from approximately $3.1 million to approximately $0.5 million compared to the same period last year.





Singing Machine reports net sales of approximately $3.9 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 2017 period, a decrease of 19% from the prior year ($4.9 million). The decrease in net sales was primarily a timing issue of special promotional product that shipped early last year in the first quarter but was moved to second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Gross profit margin increased by approximately 3.9% to 27.4% net sales compared to approximately 23.5% of net sales reported in the prior year. The increase in gross profit margin is due to the mix of shipments containing less promotional product compared to last year.

Total operating expenses increased to $1.9 million compared to $1.7 million in the prior year.

As a result, the Company reported an increase of approximately $220,000 in loss from operations to $790,000 compared to a loss from operations of approximately $570,000 in the same period in the prior year. Net loss for the period increased to $527,000 compared to $437,000 in the prior year representing a loss of $0.01 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, "Despite a drop in Q1 net sales, we're still very happy with our progress this fiscal year. We managed to increase gross margin by almost 4% and remain confident about our growth plans for the balance of the fiscal year. Our decline in sales this quarter was the result of retailers requesting more "just-in-time" delivery of promotional product which shifted the bulk of these sales to our second quarter."

Atkinson added, "With the recent addition of Best Buy brick and mortar stores, we move into our peak season with the best and biggest names of retail partners and the largest market share for consumer karaoke products in North America. We also enter our second quarter with a backlog of orders for our new line of SMC Kids toy products, which are being well received by our customers and retailers."

Earnings Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call today, Monday, August 14, beginning at 10:00 am Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions. If you would like to participate on the call, please dial 866-831-8713 and use conference ID: SMDM.

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day after the earnings call and can be heard at: www.singingmachine.com/investors.

About The Singing Machine

Based in the U.S., Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products worldwide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, 2017 2017 ----------- ----------- (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 430,944 $ 2,305,439 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $126,555 and $132,853, respectively 2,762,249 1,655,518 Due from PNC Bank - 242,859 Accounts receivable related party - Cosmo Communications Canada, Ltd 241,128 - Accounts receivable related party - Winglight Pacific, Ltd 310,772 - Accounts receivable related party - other 5,747 - Inventories, net 8,661,876 5,426,346 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 397,621 81,278 Deferred financing costs 13,333 21,606 ----------- ----------- Total Current Assets 12,823,670 9,733,046 Property and equipment, net 554,928 412,805 Other non-current assets 11,523 11,523 Deferred financing costs, net of current portion 26,667 - Deferred tax asset 1,762,335 1,479,209 ----------- ----------- Total Assets $ 15,179,123 $ 11,636,583 =========== =========== Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,522,451 $ 1,381,870 Current portion of bank term note payable 500,000 - Due to related party - Starlight Electronics Co., Ltd 79,824 - Due to related party - Merrygain Holding Co., Ltd 38,487 - Due to related party - Starlight Consumer Electronics Co., Ltd. 31,476 - Accrued expenses 726,287 626,331 Revolving line of credit 683,986 - Obligations to customers for returns and allowances 108,175 38,460 Warranty provisions 93,989 223,700 Current portion of subordinated related party debt - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd. 446,406 1,924,431 ----------- ----------- Total Current Liabilities 7,231,081 4,194,792 Bank term note payable, net of current portion 500,000 - Subordinated related party debt - Starlight Marketing Development, Ltd., net of current portion 478,025 - ----------- ----------- Total Liabilities 8,209,106 4,194,792 ----------- ----------- Commitments and Contingencies - - Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 38,259,303 and 38,259,303 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 382,593 382,593 Additional paid-in capital 19,468,024 19,412,787 Accumulated deficit (12,880,600) (12,353,589) ----------- ----------- Total Shareholders' Equity 6,970,017 7,441,791 ----------- ----------- Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 15,179,123 $ 11,636,583 =========== =========== See notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For Three Months Ended -------------------------- June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ Net Sales $ 3,939,733 $ 4,859,392 Cost of Goods Sold 2,860,584 3,715,709 ------------ ------------ Gross Profit 1,079,149 1,143,683 Operating Expenses Selling expenses 463,747 424,878 General and administrative expenses 1,359,231 1,246,851 Depreciation 43,213 43,795 ------------ ------------ Total Operating Expenses 1,866,191 1,715,524 ------------ ------------ Loss from Operations (787,042) (571,841) Other Expenses Interest expense (283) (16,027) Financing costs (21,606) (18,519) ------------ ------------ Total Other Expenses (21,889) (34,546) ------------ ------------ Loss Before Income Tax Benefit (808,931) (606,387) Income Tax Benefit 281,921 169,314 ------------ ------------ Net Loss (527,010) $ (437,073) ============ ============ Loss per Common Share Basic and Diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.01) Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares: Basic and Diluted 38,259,303 38,181,635 See notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For Three Months Ended ------------------------- June 30, June 30, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ Cash flows from operating activities: Net Loss $ (527,010)$ (437,073) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 43,213 43,795 Amortization of deferred financing costs 21,606 18,519 Change in inventory reserve (375,000) 66,000 Change in allowance for bad debts (6,028) 23,319 Stock based compensation 55,237 9,329 Change in net deferred tax asset (283,126) (198,588) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable (1,100,703) (2,092,830) Due from PNC Bank 242,859 183,531 Accounts receivable - related parties (557,647) (325,333) Inventories (2,860,530) (4,742,982) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (316,343) (33,205) Other non-current assets - (129) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable 3,140,580 5,604,524 Due to related parties 149,787 521,648 Accrued expenses 99,956 84,161 Obligations to clients for returns and allowances 69,715 (98,678) Warranty provisions (129,711) (99,237) ------------ ------------ Net cash used in operating activities (2,333,145) (1,473,229) ------------ ------------ Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (185,336) (65,531) ------------ ------------ Net cash used in investing activities (185,336) (65,531) ------------ ------------ Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from revolving line of credit 683,986 - Proceeds from bank term note 1,000,000 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 6,400 Payment of deferred financing costs (40,000) - Payment on note payable related party - Ram Light Management, Ltd. - (138,537) Payment on subordinated debt - related party (1,000,000) - Payments on capital lease - (1,078) ------------ ------------ Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 643,986 (133,215) ------------ ------------ Net change in cash (1,874,495) (1,671,975) Cash at beginning of period 2,305,439 2,116,490 ------------ ------------ Cash at end of period $ 430,944 $ 444,515 ============ ============ Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 283 $ 15,027 ============ ============ Cash paid for income taxes $ 30,000 $ - ============ ============ See notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

