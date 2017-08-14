ENGLEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - August 14, 2017) - PetroShare Corp. (OTCQB: PRHR), a Colorado-based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin, today provided its 2017 second quarter financial results.

Second Quarter 2017 Highlights

Revenues were $4.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017



Operating income was $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017



Net loss was $0.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 (see further discussion regarding the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA in "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below)

Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

The following tables present a comparison of results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017:

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, Net Sales Volumes 2017 2017 ---------------------------------------------- -------------- -------------- Crude Oil (Bbls) 82,526.2 111,732.5 Natural Gas Liquids (Bbls) 18,758.4 20,576.6 Natural Gas (Mcf) 152,650.9 206,075.8 Sales Volumes: (BOE) 126,726.4 166,655.1 Average Daily Sales Volumes ---------------------------------------------- Daily sales volumes (BOE/day) 1,392.6 920.7 Product Price Received ---------------------------------------------- Crude Oil ($/Bbl) $46.18 $45.02 Natural Gas Liquids ($/Bbl) $14.57 $15.20 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $2.44 $2.79 Average Realized Price ($/BOE) $35.17 $35.52 Per Unit Cost Information ($/BOE) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lease Operating Exp. $1.55 $2.57 Production taxes, gathering and marketing $2.33 $2.91 DD&A Expense $12.26 $12.02 Total G&A Expense $13.23 $17.20

Crude oil, natural gas and NGL sales revenue was $4.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $nil for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The revenue in the second quarter of 2017 came from the sale of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs produced primarily from horizontal wells in which we participated as a non-operator and which were placed in service primarily during the first quarter of 2017, and to a much lesser extent, the vertical wells that we acquired during 2016.

The Company's 2017 second quarter net loss totaled $733,469, or $(0.03) per share compared to a net loss of $918,201 or $(0.04) per share in the 2016 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $2,948,603 as compared to $(510,556) in the prior year quarter.

Operational Highlights

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- # of Gross Wells on # of Wells Pad, Working # of Wells # of Wells Turned to Permitted Interest % Drilled Completed Sales ---------------------------------------------------------------- Shook Pad (operated) 14 45% 14 0 0 Jacobucci Pad (non- operated) 14 18% 14 14 14 Marcus Pad (non- operated) 24 11-15% 2 2 2 Riverdale Pad (non- operated) 11 11% 1 1 1 ------------- -------------------------------------- Total wells 63 31 17 17 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Management Comment

Steve Foley, CEO of PetroShare commented, "Our transition from asset aggregation in the DJ Basin in 2016 to production and reserve growth this year is exemplified in our second quarter 2017 results. Our primary strategy to create value by focusing on properties that meet certain geo-mechanical metrics is working well for the Company. Many other operators are ramping up activities in areas where we have interests and our participation as a non-operator has increased as a result. In addition to our non-operated activity, we are completing drilling operations of our operated Shook Pad, where we are presently drilling the last of 14 wells. Subject to available capital, we anticipate beginning completion operations in late Q4 2017 and continuing into Q1 2018. The second quarter of 2017 was the first in the Company's history with significant revenues, operating income and positive adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). We believe we are well-positioned to improve upon those and other financial metrics, in a meaningful way, with an objective to create value for all shareholders in the future."

About PetroShare Corp.

PetroShare Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and development company that targets capital deployment opportunities in established unconventional resource plays. Its current focus is in the Niobrara/Codell formations and adjacent oil and gas producing zones in the Rocky Mountain region with specific targets in the Wattenberg field within the DJ Basin of northeast Colorado. For more information, visit www.PetroShareCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding PetroShare Corp.'s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of reserves. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to PetroShare Corp. on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Condensed Financial Statements

Condensed financial statements are included below. Additional financial information, including footnotes that are considered an integral part of the condensed financial statements, can be found in PetroShare's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2017, which we expect will be available on August 14, 2017 at www.sec.gov.

PETROSHARE CORP. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2017 December 31, ASSETS (unaudited) 2016 ------------- ------------- Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,659,276 $ 2,449,412 Other current assets 5,828,398 1,911,869 ------------- ------------- Total current assets 10,487,674 4,361,281 ------------- ------------- Oil and gas properties and other equipment 24,958,027 13,610,203 Property, plant and equipment, net 183,460 39,542 Other assets 53,707 15,758 ------------- ------------- Total assets $ 35,682,868 $ 18,026,784 ============= ============= LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities 24,755,943 10,476,782 Notes payable, net of issuance costs 2,257,060 5,005,308 Asset retirement obligations 1,025,015 945,419 Other liabilities 111,903 23,128 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities 28,149,921 16,450,637 ------------- ------------- Shareholders' equity: Common stock and paid-in capital 20,256,597 11,427,189 Accumulated deficit (12,723,650) (9,851,042) ------------- ------------- Total shareholders' equity 7,532,947 1,576,147 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 35,682,868 $ 18,026,784 ============= =============

PETROSHARE CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, ----------------------------- 2017 2016 -------------- -------------- Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,872,608) $ (1,641,007) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 4,301,433 4,361 Share-based compensation 730,745 714,984 Other, non-cash items 23,123 17,039 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,482,005 251,924 -------------- -------------- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,664,698 (652,699) -------------- -------------- Cash flows from investing activities: Additions of furniture, fixtures and equipment (164,346) (14,158) Development of crude oil and natural gas properties (3,294,424) (585,184) Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties - business combinations - (2,305,917) Acquisitions of crude oil and natural gas properties (2,695,226) (1,173,906) -------------- -------------- Net cash used in investing activities (6,153,996) (4,079,165) -------------- -------------- Cash flows from financing activities: Equity financing activities - 95,000 Debt financing activities 3,699,162 3,600,000 -------------- -------------- Net cash provided by financing activities 3,699,162 3,695,000 -------------- -------------- Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents 2,209,864 (1,036,864) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 2,449,412 3,011,291 -------------- -------------- Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 4,659,276 $ 1,974,427 ============== ==============

PETROSHARE CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ---------------------------- ---------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 Crude oil, natural gas, and NGL revenues $ 4,457,502 $ - $ 5,918,887 $ - Expenses: Lease operating expenses 196,474 1,382 428,680 120 Production taxes, gathering and marketing 294,678 4,031 484,640 5,473 Exploration costs 2,483 - 66,673 2,700 Depreciation, depletion, and accretion 1,576,343 2,314 2,049,681 4,360 Plugging expense 2,075 - 23,123 - Impairment of crude oil and natural gas properties - 318 - 17,039 General and administrative 1,676,587 875,344 2,866,669 1,554,920 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total expenses 3,748,640 883,389 5,919,466 1,584,612 ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Operating income (loss) 708,862 (883,389) (579) (1,584,612) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Other income (expense): Interest income 144 138 246 501 Interest expense (1,442,475) (34,950) (2,872,275) (56,896) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Total other income (expense) (1,442,331) (34,812) (2,872,029) (56,395) ------------- ------------- ------------- ------------- Net (loss) $ (733,469) $ (918,201) $ (2,872,608) $ (1,641,007) ============= ============= ============= ============= Net (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.04) $ (0.13) $ (0.08) ============= ============= ============= ============= Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 22,563,830 21,805,114 22,265,712 21,718,661

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use non-GAAP financial performance and liquidity measures to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the related GAAP measures, nor should they be considered superior to the related GAAP measures, and should be read together with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Also, our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

This earnings release discusses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial performance measure that we believe is widely used in our industry as a measure of operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before (1) depreciation, depletion and accretion, (2) share-based compensation, and (3) interest expense, net. We exclude those items because they can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the method by which the assets were acquired. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss).

Management and our Board of Directors use Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of evaluating company performance. We believe the Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and other stakeholders by allowing them to view our business through the eyes of management and our Board of Directors, facilitating comparisons of results across historical periods and focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of our business.

Users should consider the limitations of using Adjusted EBITDA, including the fact that this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management's discretionary expenditures, as this measure does not consider certain cash requirements, such as working capital needs, capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and interest payments.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure:

PETROSHARE CORP. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, ---------------------------- 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Net (loss) $ (733,469) $ (918,201) Depreciation, depletion, and accretion 1,576,343 2,314 Share-based compensation 663,398 370,519 Interest expense, net of interest income 1,442,331 34,812 ------------- ------------- Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,948,603 $ (510,556) ============= =============

