Issues of Equal Access to Sustainable Energy Saving Discussed During the Future Energy Forum at EXPO 2017

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 7th conference of the Future Energy Forum on the topic "Energy for everyone. Challenges of the New Time" took place on August 8-9. The two-day event was held within the framework of the business program of the International SpecializedExhibition Astana EXPO 2017.

The seventh out of the Forum's twelve conferences became an international venue for discussing equal access to renewable and sustainable energy conservation.

Among the speakers were Prof. George Smoot, Nobel laureate in Physics,József Cseh, CTO of the energy company Platio, Ruslan Rakymbay, Director General of Primus Power Kazakhstan, Sayasat Nurbek, Managing Director and member of the Board of Directors of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) etc.

The delegates placed emphasis on international cooperation and the transfer of the acquired technologies to educational programs,microfinance strategies, and NGO activities in the sphere of low-carbon technologies.

"Renewable energy sources now comprise one fifth of all segments of energy sources, and this is mostly attributable to biomass energy. Solar energy provides 1% of all electric power and if it develops rapidly, then by 2030 it will produce 50% of our energy. We can also see the connection between the value and number of solar power facilities: the lower the price, the higher the number of facilities," said Professor George Smoot.

During his speech at the conference, Rajendra Pachauri,Presidentof the World Sustainable DevelopmentForum, noted: "The time has come for business representatives to pay attention to innovative technologies which use green energy and integrate them into those regions where the level of sustainable energy sources is low."

The Future Energy Forum is the main event forming part of the business program of Astana EXPO 2017. The results of all twelve conferences of the Forum will be included in theAstanaEXPO2017 ManifestoofValuesandPrinciples.



About EXPO 2017 in Astana

The International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 dedicated to "Future Energy" is an educational and recreational event that will take place between June 10 and September 10, 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues of 2017.

Our pages on social media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9-D1aUUN1oQGyUUbZv1zXg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Expo2017AstanaInternational/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Expo2017_Int

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expo2017astana_intl/

Weibo: http://weibo.com/p/1006065901042853/home?from=page_100606&mod=TAB&is_all=1

Contact: Natalia Kostikova, expo2017@m-p.ru, +7-903-209-35-00