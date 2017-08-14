Global Children's Bicycle Market 2017-2021 - Chinese Bicycle Manufacturers' Dominance & Self-Balancing Children's Bicycle

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Children's Bicycle Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global children's bicycle market to grow at a CAGR of 2.34% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global children's bicycle market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of new units of children's bicycles to end-users. The retail selling price is considered as the average selling price of the product. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Extension in range of children's bicycles and efficient supply chain management. To stimulate demand and gain market share, children's bicycle manufacturers are extending the range of products. Further, besides the extension of the product line, children's bicycle manufacturers are also focusing on efficient management of their supply chains. In line with consumer demand, dealers in North America are demanding more just-in-time deliveries.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Self-balancing children's bicycle. Jyrobike was launched in 2009. It is designed for children in the age group of 3-9 years and is available in 12-inches and 16-inches wheel sizes. It automatically balances itself using the front tire. It includes battery-powered spinning disc that uses gyroscopic technology to keep riders upright and steady.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Chinese bicycle manufacturers' dominance. China is the world's largest producer and exporter of bicycles in all categories. Chinese bicycle manufacturers are supported by the Chinese government through flexible loan contract terms and conditions and subsidies in many areas. As a result, Chinese bicycle manufacturers are exporting below their cost price or using "dumping." Dumping refers to the export of products by a country or company at a lower price in the foreign market compared to the price of the same product in the domestic market.



Key Vendors

Accell Group

ByK Bikes

Dorel Industries

TI Cycles

Other Prominent Vendors

Derby Cycle

Firefox

Fuji-Ta Bicycle

Giant

Haro Bikes

Hero Cycles

Islabikes

Malvern Star

Milton Cycle



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by wheel diameter



Part 07: Market segmentation by store format



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



