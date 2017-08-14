Laser Marking Machine Market Size Worth USD 3.38 Billion by 2024: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global laser marking machine market size to reach USD 3.38 billion by 2024, driven by increasing adoption of laser systems in various industries to provide permanent embossing solutions in industries such as automobile, packaging and machine tools. The marking equipment industry witnessed notable change over the past two decades, and the trend is expected to continue with an increasing demand for marking systems.

Laser marking has always been an important factor in industrial activities, especially in automobiles and machine tools as they provide permanent alphanumerical details on the product in terms of brand name, batch number and other details. This engraving helps in identification and security of the products.

Asia Pacific boasts of one of the largest machine tool industry which is expected to drive the market at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the automobile, packaging, and electronics manufacturing in emerging economies including China and India is expected to drive the regional market over the projected period.

New areas of applications such as personalized gifts are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for customized jewelry and leather products are expected to fuel the market for laser marking machines over the forecast period.

Fiber laser marking machine is expected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR owing to its increasing application in the plastic and automotive industry. Moreover, it is used for both commercial as well as industrial purposes.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Laser Marking Machine Market Size and Forecast, By Type (CO2 Laser, Fibre Laser, Green Laser, UV Laser, YAG Laser), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Machine Tool, Electronics & Microelectronics, Medical, Packaging, Military), And Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2024" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/laser-marking-machine-market

In 2016, machine tool industry accounted for 30.7% of the overall market and is expected to witness above average growth. Rising need for marking precise specifications on manufactured components for identification and sales purpose is projected to fuel the growth of the industry.

Government regulations for permanent marking as traceability are being implemented. For instance, U.S. Department of Defense has MIL-STD-130 standard practice for identification marking of U.S. military property. Moreover, FDA has implemented regulations to establish marking of unique device identification system for medical devices, where labelling is not sufficient.

Han's Laser, Gravotech Marking and Epilog Laser were the leading manufacturers in the global industry. In addition to the core machinery, these companies provide software solutions for using the marking machines which make them user-friendly. Increasing trend of the branding of products is expected to boost the market for laser marking machines.

Browse reports of similar category by Hexa Research:

Escalator Market - Global escalator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Among the various growth factors, increasing urbanization & ageing population to play a key role.

- Global escalator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Among the various growth factors, increasing urbanization & ageing population to play a key role. Fingerprint Access Control Systems Market - Global fingerprint access control systems market size is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of over 7% from 2015 to 2022.

- Global fingerprint access control systems market size is expected to reach by 2022, growing at a CAGR of over 7% from 2015 to 2022. Automotive Relay Market - Global automotive relay market size is anticipated to reach USD 12 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2014 to 2020.

- Global automotive relay market size is anticipated to reach by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2014 to 2020. Outsourced Customer Care Services Market - Global outsourced customer care services market size is forecast to exceed USD 84.5 billion by 2020, at 5% over next few years.

Hexa Research has segmented the global laser marking machine market based on products, application and region:

Segmentation by Product Type, 2014 - 2024 (USD Million)

• CO2 Laser

• Fibre Laser

• Green Laser

• UV Laser

• YAG Laser

Segmentation by Application, 2014 - 2024 (USD Million)

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Machine Tool

• Electronics & Microelectronics

• Medical

• Packaging

• Military

• Others

Segmentation by Region, 2014 - 2024 (USD Million)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com



Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/