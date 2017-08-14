Rising Consumer Awareness Towards Baby Care and Advent of Affordable Products to Fuel Growth of Global Baby Diapers Market From 2012 to 2022: Million Insights

FELTON, California, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global baby diapers market size was valued at USD 39.97 billion in 2014 and is expected to observe a rapid growth due to high birth rates in the developing countries over the forecast period. Rising consciousness towards baby health and affordability of the baby care products are the major driving force which is presumed to boost the industry in the coming future.

Advancement in science and technology has given rise to several outstanding products with various properties that have contributed to the market penetration, mostly in the developing region. A significant increase in the number of working women especially in developing parts of the globe has had a growing impact on product sales due to the easy to use the property as well as convenience factor of the product.

Consumer's increasing disposable income has resulted in higher buying power mostly in the developing region. Such increments are expected to raise the sales of premium products in the market which in turn will trigger the global baby diaper industry shortly. The high rate of birth in the developing regions such as the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America is another major factor that is expected to impact the regional product sales positively.

Continuous exposure to chemicals caused by disposable baby diapers leads to skin rashes and many other negative health impacts. Increasing awareness towards these toxic chemicals and their negative impact on health are most likely to influence the baby diapers market negatively over the upcoming seven years.

Strict government regulation as well as private agencies to safeguard customer interest is liable to obstruct industry growth shortly. Initiatives taken by R&D to build superior products without adverse impacts on health assures some growth opportunities for the industry. Several markets in the developing region have little awareness about the baby diapers. Such markets are anticipated to provide many opportunities for the participants in the industry. Growth in e-commerce sector recently is expected to drive the market penetration opportunities over the forecast period.

The key products include disposable diapers, biodegradable diapers, cloth diapers, swim diapers and training nappy. The global market is dominated by the disposable ones among all the other products, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. Cloth based products and training pants emerged as the third and second major segments in the recent past.

The global baby diapers market was dominated by Europe during the past few years, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. Due to slow birth rate in the developed region such as Europe and North America growth rate is expected to be moderate in such regions. Developing economies such as India and China is anticipated to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region due to the factors involving high birth rates, easy affordability, increasing disposable income as well as Rising awareness towards baby health.

The major industry participants have captured more than 50% of the global market. These companies have been strategically planning the acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships with an aim to build superior products and enhance the production capacity and thereby increase the market penetration. Key players in the industry include P&G, Hengan, SCA, Cotton babies, Kimberly-Clark, KAO, Phillips Health care, Unicharm, The Honest Co, Drylock, OsoCozy, First Quality, Hain Celential, Ontex, SCA and Seventh Generation.

Market Segment:

Global Baby Diapers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

- Cloth Diapers

• Flat cloth diapers

• Fitted cloth diapers

• Pre-fold cloth diapers

• All-in-one cloth diapers

• Other

- Disposable Diapers

• Ultra absorbent disposable diapers

• Regular disposable diapers

• Super absorbent disposable diapers

• Bio-degradable disposable diapers

- Training Nappy

- Swim Pants

- Biodegradable Diapers

Global Baby Diapers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)

