SAO PAULO, BRAZIL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/14/17 -- Following its first DMF announcement at SINDAG last week, Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) announced today at LABACE 2017 that it has appointed its second Designated Maintenance Facility (DMF), RICO Taxi Aereo Ltda. (RICO), under the company's new global network expansion model. Based in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, RICO will serve customers of PT6A engines which power Cessna Caravan and Embraer Bandeirante aircraft. The DMF will help grow P&WC's local footprint in Brazil by providing customers with increased availability and accessibility to a broad array of P&WC maintenance services, tools, and spare parts designed to deliver faster service. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

"Our new Designated Maintenance Facility model - launched just a few days ago at SINDAG in Canela, Brazil - reflects the importance of Brazilian customers to P&WC and our continued investment in the country to deliver rapid, flexible and tailored services and solutions," says Michel Toutant, Vice President, Customer Service, P&WC. "By working with RICO and their team of more than 70 employees, we can further extend our local maintenance capabilities, which are strengthened by our new DMF's deep industry expertise and customer knowledge."

RICO joins newly appointed ABA (ABA Manutencao de Aeronaves LTDA., Barreiras, Brazil) to serve P&WC customers in the country. ABA serves P&WC's agricultural aerial application customers in Brazil. Both DMFs will provide a wide range of maintenance services and solutions, including hot section inspection as detailed in P&WC's Engine Maintenance Manuals. As part of the company's strategic investment and expansion in Brazil, P&WC has appointed a new Brazil General Manager of Business Development, Renato Rafael, who has extensive industry experience and deep knowledge of the region and customers.

"There is a large population of PT6A-powered aircraft in Brazil and ensuring we have the in-country expertise and resources to rapidly and seamlessly serve our expanding customer base is a top priority for P&WC," says Toutant. "RICO will be uniquely positioned to collaborate with us to provide comprehensive maintenance services for PT6A-powered aircraft."

To best serve PT6A customers, the two DMFs will have unfettered access to P&WC's global service network that includes seven Field Support Representatives (FSRs) stationed in Brazil, the P&WC parts distribution centre located in Sorocaba, Brazil, and the specialized Mobile Repair Technician (MRT) teams that serve the Brazilian market. P&WC's global customer service organization consists of 2,000 employees located at the company's facilities around the globe.

P&WC will be at LABACE 2017 at booth #2010. Interested operators are invited to drop by the booth to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

100,000 Reasons To Go Beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April, 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

