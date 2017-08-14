The Brazilian government said it is planning to issue a decree to include the installation of rooftop PV arrays in all new buildings erected under the program by the end of 2017.

Brazil's Ministry of Cities announced it will support rooftop solar in the country's »Minha Casa, Minha Vida« low-income housing program by issuing a decree by the end of this year.

The Minister of Cities, Bruno Araúj, said that this new measure, which was proposed by the local solar association ABSOLAR along with the industrial federation of the state of Sao Paulo Federação das Indústrias do Estado de São Paulo (FIESP), will create jobs and income and support the domestic industry, while ensuring the quality ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...