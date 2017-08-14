Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Hill-Rom's Q3 Adjusted EPS Rose 12% Y-o-Y, Beating Expectations

Research Desk Line-up: Insulet Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

During the quarter ended on June 30, 2017, Hill-Rom reported total revenue of $689.1 million, rising 5% from $655.4 million recorded at the end of Q3 FY16. However, total revenue numbers for Q3 FY17 missed market consensus expectations of $696.4 million. The Company's core and constant currency revenue growth were 4% and 6% y-o-y, respectively, during the reported quarter.

The medical equipment maker posted net income attributable to common shareholders of $6.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 compared to $45.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income came in at $0.91 per diluted share in Q3 FY17, rising from $0.81 per diluted share in Q3 FY16. Adjusted net income for the reported quarter came in at the higher-end of the Company's adjusted diluted EPS guidance range of $0.89 to $0.91. Furthermore, Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted net income of $0.90 per diluted share.

Operational Metric

For the reported quarter, the Company's total cost of revenue came in at $358.0 million, up from $340.0 million in Q3 FY16. Gross profit for Q3 FY17 stood at $331.1 million, 48.0% of total revenues compared to $315.4 million, or 48.1%, in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, Hill-Rom's selling and administrative expenses were $221.0 million versus $209.9 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company spent $34.9 million on research and development in Q3 FY17 compared to $33.6 million in the last year quarter. Additionally, the Company reported operating profit of $40.4 million, or 5.9% of total revenues, in Q3 FY17 compared to $58.2 million, or 8.9% of total revenues, in Q3 FY16.

Segment-Wise Sales

Hill-Rom's Patient Support Systems segment reported a 1.7% y-o-y decline in total revenues to $354.7 million in Q3 FY17 from $361.0 million in Q3 FY16. While, excluding the impact of completed or announced divestitures, the segment's core revenues grew 2% y-o-y on a constant currency basis during Q3 FY17.

Front Line Care segment's total revenue rose 17.9% to $227.1 million in Q3 FY17 from $192.7 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. Furthermore, the segment's total revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 18.8% y-o-y in Q3 FY17.

The Company's Surgical Solutions segment's total revenue also increased during Q3 FY17 to $107.3 million from $101.7 million in Q3 FY16. On a constant currency basis, the segment's total revenue growth was up by 7.0% y-o-y.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

During the first nine months of FY17, cash provided by operating activities was $239.7 million, rising 17% from $205.4 million in the prior year's comparable period. At the close of books on June 30, 2017, Hill-Rom had $243.2 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $232.2 million at the close of books on September 30, 2016. The Company's long-term debt increased to $2.15 billion as on June 30, 2017, from $1.94 billion as on September 30, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on July 19, 2017, Hill-Rom's Board of Directors declared Q4 FY17 dividend of $0.18 per share payable on September 29, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2017.

Outlook

In its guidance for FY17, Hill-Rom management expects total revenue to grow by 3% y-o-y on a reported basis and 4% y-o-y on a constant currency basis. The Company forecasts adjusted diluted net income for FY17 to be between $3.80 per share and $3.84 per share. Furthermore, operating cash flow for FY17 is projected to be in the range of $330 million to $340 million.

For Q4 FY17, the Company projects total revenue to increase in the range of 3% to 4% on a reported and a constant currency basis. Adjusted net income is anticipated to be between $1.26 per diluted share to $1.30 diluted per share for Q4 FY17.

Stock Performance

On Friday, August 11, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $73.72, marginally rising 0.37% from its previous closing price of $73.45. A total volume of 355.24 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Hill-Rom's stock price surged 0.15% in the last three months, 19.85% in the past six months, and 27.48% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 31.31%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 42.69 and has a dividend yield of 0.98%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $4.84 billion.

