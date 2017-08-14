Indian Industrial Automation Market 2017-2023 - Rapid Adoption of Digital Technologies

DUBLIN, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Indian Industrial Automation Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Industrial Automation Market in India will witness a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The Indian Industrial Automation Market is still evolving and its prospects are good due to increasing Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and sustained growth of the manufacturing sector. The country is expected to strengthen its manufacturing sector from its current share of 16.57% of the GDP in FY2017 to 25%-30% of the GDP by FY2030.

Indian industries are improving their automation capabilities bringing it at par with global standards due to the pressing need for operational excellence, improved productivity, quality and to maintain six sigma standards in the production processes. This is further supplemented by macroeconomic factors such as the burgeoning middle-class population, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and focused government initiatives, which are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the manufacturing industry.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategy, and views and competitive landscape. The vendors covered in this report are Siemens Ltd., Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, and Honeywell International Inc. The report also includes a list of companies offering innovative industrial automation products, namely GreyOrange, Arkrobot, and Gixtronix Technologies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Rapid adoption of digital technologies

Reduced production cost

To stay competitive

Improved quality and reliability

Restraints



Requirement of high initial capital expenditure

Worker displacement

Lack of awareness

Opportunities



Establishment of smart factories

Cloud computing in industrial automation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics



6 Industrial Automation Types: Market Size and Analysis



7 Technology: Market Size and Analysis



8 Verticals: Market Size and Analysis



9 Vendors Profile



10 Companies to Watch for



11 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Arkrobot (iFuture Robotics)

Gixtronix Technologies

GreyOrange

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric (S.E.)

Siemens Ltd.

