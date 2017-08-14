Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Inbenta Joins NICE InContact's DEVone Ecosystem Program

Research Desk Line-up: Mercury Systems Post Earnings Coverage

About CXexchange and NICE inContact's CXone

NICE inContact's CXone empowers organizations to provide an exceptional customer experience by acting smarter and responding faster to ever-changing consumer expectations. The Company stated that in order to meet the requirement of organizations irrespective of their size, CXone combines best-in-class omnichannel routing, workforce optimization, analytics, automation and artificial intelligence, on an open cloud foundation.

About DEVone

NICE's DEVone provides broad tools and resources to enable its partners to create new applications on CXone including over 250 available APIs, extensive documentation and support, and access to an online developer community.

Benefits Received by NICE inContact Customers

Inbenta provides Hybrid Chat and Chatbot technology that extends CXone's chat capabilities with a scalable solution for enterprise-level contact centers.

Benefits received by NICE inContact customers from Inbenta's live chat capabilities includes automated repetitive tickets, questions and transactions to allow support teams to prioritize incoming cases, a 24/7/365 service channel offered to increase self-service rates and greatly reduce support costs, and a seamless hand-off from bot-to-agent to minimize customer frustration.

Inbenta Technology Helps Contact Centers Reduce Support Costs

Inbenta's Chief Executive Officer, Jordi Torras, said:

"Inbenta is excited to partner with NICE inContact and be a part of CXexchange. Our technology helps contact centers significantly reduce support costs. The integration with CXone provides a more seamless omnichannel experience to both agents and end consumers."

Inbenta Provides Value Added Capability to CXone

Paul Jarman, Chief Executive Officer of InContact, stated:

"Each customer that works with NICE inContact has specific needs and business goals in relation to their contact center operations. CXone is an open technology platform supporting the most extensive ecosystem of any cloud provider. Inbenta provides an integrated and value added capability to CXone that helps our joint customers deliver exceptional customer experiences."

About NICE Ltd

Established in 1986, NICE is the worldwide leading provider of software solutions enabling organizations to improve customer experience, ensure compliance, fight financial crime, and ensure compliance. The Company has more than 3,500 employees and a presence in more than 150 countries.

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact is the cloud contact center software leader, with the most complete, easiest, and most reliable solution to help organizations achieve their customer experience goals. Recognized as a market leader by Gartner, IDC, Frost & Sullivan, Ovum, and DMG, inContact continuously innovates in the cloud and is the only provider to offer a complete solution that includes NICE inContact CXone cloud, an expert service model and the broadest partner ecosystem.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Friday, August 11, 2017, NICE Ltd's stock marginally slipped 0.40%, ending the trading session at $74.35. A total volume of 67.55 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price advanced 8.00% in the past six months and 9.35% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 8.13% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 45.61 and has a dividend yield of 0.86%. The stock currently has a market cap of $4.50 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily