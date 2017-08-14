

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched lower Monday morning as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea eased over the weekend.



The North Korea situation took a back seat to domestic turmoil, as white nationalists attacked counter-protesters in Virginia.



President Donald Trump condemned 'both sides' instead of the neo-Nazi marchers.



Gold was down $7 at $1286 an ounce, easing from a 2-month peak.



Stocks were set to rally, limiting gold's safe haven appeal.



There are no top-tier U.S. economic reports expected Monday, but retail sales data is out tomorrow.



