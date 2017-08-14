

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's economic growth held steady at a more than nine-year high in the second quarter, Statistics Portugal said Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 2.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the first quarter.



This was the fastest expansion since the fourth quarter of 2007. Nonetheless, the latest growth was slower than the 3.1 percent increase economists had forecast.



On a quarterly basis, GDP grew only 0.2 percent, the weakest in a year, mainly due to the negative contribution from external demand.



Economists had forecast the sequential growth to slow to 0.6 percent from 1 percent registered in the first quarter.



The statistical office is set to publish detailed results on August 31.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX