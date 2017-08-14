Phosphate Esters Market Worth 1,179.8 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Phosphate Ester Marketby Type (Triaryl Phosphate Esters, Trialkyl Phosphate Esters, Alkyl Aryl Phosphate Ester), Application (Lubricants, Surfactants, Pesticides, Fire Retardants), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 843.9 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,179.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse165 Market Data Tables and50 Figures spread through201 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Phosphate Ester Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/phosphate-esters-market-9379095.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The growth of the phosphate esters market is driven by the increasing demand from Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa and the increased use of non-halogenated phosphorus esters in various applications, such as lubricants, paints & coatings, and surfactants, among others.

Based on type, the triaryl phosphate esters segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2017

The triaryl phosphate esters segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the phosphate esters market in 2017. Triaryl phosphate esters are widely used as fire retardants and hydraulic fluids, owing to their self-extinguishing properties. As hydraulic fluids, they offer excellent anti-foaming properties under extreme conditions. The viscosity of phosphate esters is retained during their life cycle, which provides good corrosion protection for a longer period. Owing to these properties, phosphate esters are widely used as hydraulic fluids in power station turbines. Asia Pacific and North America are the major markets for triaryl phosphate esters, in terms of value and volume.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=9379095

The lubricants application segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the phosphate esters market in 2017

The lubricants segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of the phosphate esters market. Phosphate esters are used as lubricants in industrial applications, such as turbines and compressors, due to their excellent oxidation stability and good anti-wear properties. Phosphate esters offer excellent flame retardant property, high ignition temperatures, excellent oxidation stability, and very low vapor pressures, which makes them difficult to burn. This has resulted in their increased demand for fire resistance lubricants in the recent years.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the phosphate esters market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for phosphate esters during the forecast period, owing to the presence of high growth economies in the region. Emerging countries, such as China and India are the world's major producers and consumers of phosphate esters.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=9379095

Key players operational in the Phosphate Esters Market Include Lanxess AG (Germany), Elementis plc (UK), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Ashland Inc. (US), and Stepan Company (US), among others.

Browse Related Reports

Butylated Triphenyl Phosphate Market by Application (Lubricants, Hydraulic Fluids, Flame Retardants), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/butylated-triphenyl-phosphate-market-263588078.html

Phosphate Market by Type/Derivative (Ammonium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid), Application (Fertilizers, Foods & Beverages, Detergents), Type of Resource (Sedimentary Marine Deposits, Igneous & Weathered, Biogenic) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/phosphates-market-237175254.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets