

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is reversing to an upswing mood as the initial trading at the U.S. Futures Index suggest. The global markets are reacting to developments in North Korea and other geopolitical triggers. There are no major economic announcement on Monday. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 94 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 13.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 33.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday. The Nasdaq climbed 39.68 points or 0.6 percent to 6,256.56, the Dow inched up 14.31 points or 0.1 percent to 21,858.32 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.11 points or 0.1 percent to 2,441.32.



On the economic front, there is no significant announcement for the day. Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



In the corporate sector, General Moly, Inc. reported a net loss for the three months ending June 30, 2017 of $1.95 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $1.91 million or $0.02 per share, prior year.



German engineering group Bilfinger SE reported a narrower net loss in its second quarter. Net loss for the second quarter narrowed to 7 million euros from loss of 54 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted net loss was 33 million euros or 0.74 euros per share.



Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 28,82 points or 0.90 percent to 3,237.36 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished up nearly 366.72 points or 1.36 percent at 27,250.23.



Japanese shares fell sharply to hit a 3-1/2-month low as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend. The Nikkei average fell 192.64 points or 0.98 percent to 19,537.10, the lowest level since May 2. The broader Topix index closed 1.12 percent lower at 1,599.06, dragged down by exporters and financials.



Australian shares advanced, led by material and financial stocks as London copper and aluminum prices held near recent two-year highs on a weaker dollar following Friday's weak U.S. inflation data. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 37.30 points or 0.66 percent to 5,730.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 35.10 points or 0.61 percent at 5,778.60.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 44.56 points or 0.88 percent, the German DAX is adding 131.53 points or 1.10 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 44.18 points or 0.60 percent and the Swiss Market Index is up 112.32 points or 1.26 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is climbing 1.08 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX