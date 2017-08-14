Alisher Usmanov's Press Office: Court Rejects Navalny Appeal Against Usmanov Lawsuit Ruling

MOSCOW, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Moscow City Court has today rejected Alexei Navalny's appeal against the Lyublinsky District Court's ruling, which in May upheld the defamation lawsuit filed by Alisher Usmanov.

This means that the Lyublinsky District Court's ruling on Mr. Usmanov's lawsuit has entered into force: within ten days, Mr. Navalny must now delete incorrect information concerning Mr. Usmanov from his websites and social media accounts.

Mr. Usmanov's press office commented: "The court has reconfirmed that all of Mr. Navalny's allegations are completely untrue and discredit the honour, dignity and business reputation of the plaintiff. Mr. Navalny's appellate motion has been rejected. The Moscow City Court has ordered Mr. Navalny and the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) to remove within 10 days the relevant parts of the film 'He is not Dimon to you' and other publications containing inaccurate information discrediting the plaintiff's reputation and to refute them."