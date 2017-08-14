Ignite Launches the Most Affordable Price Plan in Africa for Solar Home Systems

LONDON, August 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Africancustomers will have access to safe energy foran unprecedented monthly price, making Ignite the most affordable in the continent and multiplying the addressable market for Solar Home Systems.

Ignite, headquartered in Rwanda, has been able to change the energy paradigm in a Continent afflicted by energy poverty with over 700 million people without access to power. By virtue of Ignite's large-scale project model and its recently secured local currency debtfinancing, Ignite is offering a price plan which multiplies the addressable market for Solar Homeproducts.

Yariv Cohen, Ignite's Chief Executive, says, "We completed phase 2 of 'Ignite Rwanda'project. With anetwork of 1,600installers, operational efficiencies and economies of scale, we canmake home solar more affordable than ever before.The launchmarks thecommencement of phase 3, on track to achieve our goal of 100% Clean Access."

In recent years, the price of solar has been dropping. Solar home systems in Africa, however, have not followed suit, mainly because international companies found it difficult to reach scale and secure local financing.

AngelaHomsi, CIO:"We are excited that local commercial capital is mobilising towards theSolar homesector. This indicateswe aremoving from niche financing to mainstream capital. We expect this to continue, lower the cost of capital furtherand enable usto provide even more value to our clients."

In less than a year Ignite became the largest rural utility in Rwanda.For only $4 a month, with no down payment, Ignite provides the most affordable plan in Africa according to aSendeareport. This is the first time in the Continent's history that a rural utility provides a nationwide solution to energy poverty at a price that is affordable for 80% of the population. On the opposite side of the scale, Ignite also launched an

affordable TV system for customers wishing to upgrade.

About Ignite

Ignite(https://www.ignite.solar)is the largest rural utility in Rwanda and the fastest growing in Africa. The Company distributes and finances solar systems to clients across the continent, connecting hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries to safe, affordablepower. Ignite's systems come with Lighting Global Certification and from manufactures that share Ignite's commitment to quality and to client satisfaction. The Company services 60,000 clients, and is on track to complete the connection of 250,000 homes ahead of schedule.

