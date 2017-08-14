Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Allison Transmission Reported Q2 Results; Updated its 2017 Outlook

Research Desk Line-up: Dana Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Allison generated sales of $580 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $475 million in the same period of the last fiscal year; registering a growth of 22.1% y-o-y. Gross profit was $290 million in Q2 of the current fiscal year versus $227 million in the same period of FY16; representing an increase of 27.7% y-o-y.

Allison clocked in an operating income of $177 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $127 million in Q2 FY16; an increase of 39.3% y-o-y. The adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) generated by the Company was $225 million (38.8% of sales) in the second quarter of FY17 versus $173 million (36.5% of sales) in Q2 FY16; a rise of 30% y-o-y.

Allison's net income was $95 million for Q2 FY17 compared to $61 million in Q2 FY16; an increase of 55.7% y-o-y. The Company declared diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to common stockholders of $0.63 for Q2 FY17 versus $0.36 for Q2 in FY16; registering a jump of 75% y-o-y. Alison significantly beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.48 EPS.

The Company said that the second quarter FY17 results were driven by stronger than anticipated demand for North America service parts and North America On-Highway products. However, income was partially offset by increased income tax expenses, increased selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A), increased technology-related investment expenses, and increased engineering-research and development expenses.

Segment Information

In terms of end-market destination, Allison's North America On-Highway segment generated sales of $299 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $264 million in Q2 FY16; registering an increase of 13% y-o-y. The North America Hybrid-Propulsion Systems for Transit Bus market generated $15 million in sales in Q2 FY17 compared to $16 million in Q2 FY16; a fall of 6% y-o-y. The North America Off-Highway segment generated $5 million in the second quarter of the current fiscal year versus $1 million in Q2 FY16; increasing by 400% y-o-y. There was a 7% y-o-y increase in sales in the Defense market by Allison in Q2 FY17 to $30 million versus $28 million in Q2 FY16.

The Outside North America On-Highway market generated $85 million in revenues in Q2 FY17 compared to $74 million in Q2 FY16; a rise of 15% y-o-y. The Outside North America Off-Highway end market of Allison generated 233% more revenue in Q2 FY17 versus Q2 FY16, where the numbers were $10 million and $3 million for the respective quarters. The Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end market generated $136 million in revenues for Q2 FY17 compared to $89 million in Q2 FY16; growing by 53% y-o-y.

Cash Matters

Allison generated $166 million in net cash from operations in Q2 FY17 compared to $170 million in Q2 FY16; marking a fall of 2.4% y-o-y. The net decrease in cash and cash equivalents was $35 million in Q2 FY17 compared to a net increase in cash and cash equivalents in Q2 FY16 of $66 million.

During the reported quarter, Allison settled $124 million of share repurchases and paid a dividend of $0.15 per share.

Outlook

Allison updated its full year guidance for 2017 and expects its y-o-y net sales to increase in the range of 15% to 17%, driven expectedly by stronger demand for North America Off-Highway service parts, North America On-Highway products, Global Off-Highway products, and an assumed price increase of certain products.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA margin is also anticipated to increase in the band of 35.5% to 36.5%; adjusted free cash flow in the range of $485 million to $505 million; and capital expenditures in the range of $85 million to $95 million. The capital expenditure is expected to include maintenance spending of approximately $80 million and cash income taxes in the range of $80 million to $90 million in 2017.

Allison also expects Q3 2017 net sales to be up compared to the same quarter of FY16 mainly due to an anticipated increase in demand for North America On-Highway products, North America Off-Highway service parts, and Global Off-Highway product.

Stock Performance

On Friday, August 11, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $36.57, falling 1.27% from its previous closing price of $37.04. A total volume of 1.49 million shares have exchanged hands. Allison Transmission's stock price surged 29.41% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 8.55%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 20.52 and has a dividend yield of 1.64%. The stock currently has a market cap of $5.51 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily